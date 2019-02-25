‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Phyllis Loses Everything

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 25 bring a shocking pregnancy announcement from Mia during a moment of stress. Plus, Kyle risks it all to see Lola, and Phyllis gets kicked out of Nick’s after an intense confrontation at Jabot with Billy.

It’s a no-good, very bad day for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). First, Billy (Jason Thompson) took her to task about the bad press associated with her name being linked to J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder case. Phyllis clarified that she’s a witness and said it wouldn’t hurt Jabot in any way. However, that’s not how Billy saw it. Phyllis warned him about personal attacks, and Billy decided to go work from home – Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) home.

While Kerry (Alice Hunter) remained supportive of Phyllis, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) worried the CEO’s involvement in the crime could negatively impact Jabot. Phyllis defended herself and Lauren hoped it would work out for the best.

Later, Phyllis went home to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis told Nick she’s disappointed that he didn’t offer comfort to her. However, Nick told Phyllis that she betrayed him and his family by rolling over on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case). Ultimately, Nick told Phyllis that he couldn’t live with what she’d done, and he dumped her and told her to move out of his house immediately.

Elsewhere, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) took over for Arturo (Jason Canela) at the hospital, and she confessed everything to Lola (Sasha Calle). Of course, Arturo arrived and heard the end of Mia’s confession and accused her of knowing something nobody else knew. Mia covered for her possible misstep, but Arturo remained suspicious.

At the same time, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) noticed that Lola’s file pointed to a female attacker. Then, he saw the opal and diamond earring, which is a set he bought for Mia. When Mia arrived home, Rey confronted her, and she claimed she only wanted to teach Abby (Melissa Ordway) a lesson. Rey arrested his wife, and Mia interrupted her Miranda rights to announce she is pregnant.

Speaking of Lola, Kyle snuck into Lola’s room dressed as a doctor. He had to see her. Arturo caught him and threw Kyle out after threatening to end him.

Earlier, Abby had talked to Jack (Peter Bergman) about possibly delaying the restaurant’s opening, and after that, Jack offered to help his niece with her wedding since it didn’t look like Ashley would return to help her daughter out.