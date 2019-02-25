Michael Avenatti Is Turning Over A Second Shocking Tape Showing R. Kelly Assaulting A Minor

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing multiple women in a case against R. Kelly for sexual assault, says that he has obtained a video that shows the singer assaulting a minor. The video is the second one presented by Avenatti to police, the first of which helped Chicago police build the case they needed to arrest Kelly last week.

“I can confirm that we will be providing a second video showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor to prosecutors this morning,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “This tape was recently uncovered in connection with our ongoing nationwide investigation on behalf of victims. Justice must be done.”

The tape allegedly shows Kelly with the same victim from the first tape, a 14-year-old girl who refers to Kelly as “daddy.” TMZ reports that the 55-minute video, which was shot in 2000, is more explicit and shocking than the first.

Avenatti tweeted earlier this month that he had heard of a second and third tape.

“Update: We have become aware of the existence of a third tape, that allegedly shows further acts of sexual abuse of an underage girl by R Kelly, which we are presently working to recover and turnover to law enforcement,” he tweeted.

Avenatti is working on obtaining the third tape. That tape allegedly shows a different girl, one of about the same age, having sex with Kelly. The lawyer says he knows who has possession of the video, but hasn’t been able to get his hands on it.

The lawyer has been an integral part of bringing charges against the singer, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault in Chicago on February 22, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Police were actively seeking evidence that could help them charge Kelly, after allegations of his abuse became more commonly known when the documentary Surviving R. Kelly hit T.V. screens.

The walls are closing in on R. Kellyhttps://t.co/ap2uOW7rB6 via @WGNNews — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

Avenatti originally provided a tape that clearly showed Kelly with a young woman. After a grand jury reviewed the tape, Kelly was charged. He turned himself in to face 10 counts of abuse involving four different people.

Since then, more women have come forward to say that they had also been abused by Kelly, who remains in jail. The singer faces a $1 million bail, and would need to pay $100,000 in order to leave prison. So far, he hasn’t been able to come up with the funds.

Kelly maintains his innocence, and the 52-year old entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday, according to CNN.