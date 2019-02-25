R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges

The singer entered his plea through his attorney; Kelly himself stayed silent throughout the proceedings.

R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts against him when he made an appearance in a Chicago courtroom on Monday, CNN is reporting. The 52-year-old “I Believe I Can Fly” singer remained silent throughout his brief court appearance, entering his plea through his attorney, Steve Greenberg.

Wearing the orange jumpsuit given to all Cook County Jail inmates and escorted by two security guards, Kelly (real name: Robert Sylvester Kelly) was in and out of the courtroom within minutes, having entered his plea and learned which Cook County Judge would be presiding over his trial – a job given to Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood.

According to Page Six, Kelly himself stayed silent throughout the brief proceedings, allowing his lawyer to do the talking for him.

The Charges

Kelly has been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct, including alleged sexual encounters with underage girls as well as allegations that he brainwashed teen girls and young women to be his “sex slaves,” for decades, though he had never been criminally indicted. However, last week, he was officially indicted by a Chicago court on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged crimes.

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to all counts of aggravated sexual abuse https://t.co/CagUBX9SIt pic.twitter.com/ErerlEWs1o — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly faces seven years in prison on each count, which would be served consecutively, meaning that he could possibly be sentenced to 70 years in prison. Considering that Kelly is now in his early 50s, he could very well spend the rest of his life in prison.

Also according to the Inquisitr report cited in the above paragraph, video evidence has emerged in at least two of the cases. One is grainy due to having been filmed in the late 1990s, but another is reportedly clear enough to unambiguously show Kelly allegedly committing sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

Kelly’s Finances

Kelly has been held in a private room in the infirmary wing of the Cook County Jail away from the roughly 7,000 inmates in General Population. However, according to a Monday Inquisitr report, Greenberg wants to be clear that his client is neither sick nor suicidal, but rather that he’s being kept apart from the rest of the inmates for his own safety. That’s because it’s standard procedure across most prisons and jails in the U.S. to put high-profile or celebrity inmates away from the other inmates for their own safety.

And it appears, for now anyway, that the Cook County Jail is where Kelly will remain. That’s because, according to the Inquisitr report cited above, Kelly is reportedly broke and can’t come up with the $100,000 – the 10 percent of his bail required in Illinois – to bond out of jail. However, Kelly’s attorney claimed that his client will be out of jail “Monday or Tuesday” once friends and/or family members come up with enough money to pay his bond.