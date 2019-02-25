Emily Ratajkowski Puts On Extremely Busty Display At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to draw attention to herself, and she really made sure to stick out from the crowd with her outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night.

The model turned up to the official after-party, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in a brocade beige dress. The number featured a fitted corset top that had a deep neckline, putting her ample cleavage in the spotlight, and really showcased her slim waist and slender figure. She paired the classy gown with a pair of strappy gold heels and accessorized the glamorous look with a single silver neck chain and a pair of diamond earrings, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Emrata put her signature brunette locks up in a fancy hairdo, leaving only a couple of locks loose at the front. This allowed for her gorgeous facial features to be on full display, and she made sure to go for a color palette in terms of makeup that perfectly complemented the look. The 27-year-old, who first rose to prominence by appearing nearly nude in Robin Thicke’s famously controversial “Blurred Lines” music video, donned a striking dark smokey eye and a subtle nude lipstick shade as well as some contour to really enhance her famous cheekbones.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Emily made sure to put her best modeling skills to work as she tried on different poses while being captured by the cameras upon arrival at the star-studded event. She was later seen mingling with other A-list guests at the party, including actresses Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, and singer Ciara. However, her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was nowhere in sight.

It’s been a busy week for the Gone Girl actress, who just celebrated her first wedding anniversary to McClard a few days ago. The couple was recently spotted in Brooklyn, New York, alongside their friend Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a Instagram sensation The Fat Jew. Ostrovsky was also present at their very intimate wedding ceremony in the Big Apple, which came out of nowhere even for fans of the California beauty, who had no clue she was engaged to McClard.

In order to celebrate their one-year anniversary, Emrata posted a few photos from that special day on social media.

“One year ago today, we headed down to city hall with some of our closest friends. What a year it’s been. Marrying you has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Happy year,” she captioned the post.