Ariana Grande Will Return To Manchester This Summer For The First Time Since One Love Manchester

It’s been a short while since Ariana Grande visited Manchester, but it’s all good because she’s back there this summer. The last time she performed there was June 2017, where she put on a One Love Manchester benefit concert in honor of those who were affected in the attack that happened at her show at the end of May that year. The concert was attended by 55,000 people and guest stars included Little Mix, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, and Miley Cyrus to name a few.

With such excitement, it has been announced that Grande will be performing at this year’s Manchester Pride festival and will headline the night. Other acts on the bill include Years & Years, Kim Petras, Bananarama, Pixie Lott, and lots more. The date has been set and she will be playing Sunday, August 25.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker will embark on a world tour this year starting in Albany, New York, on March 18. The tour will visit Europe and is scheduled to end October 13 in Switzerland. No more tour dates past this date have yet to be announced.

“At Manchester Pride Live we’re truly honored to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life,” organizer Mark Fletcher said, according to the BBC.

To remember the Manchester attack victims, Grande got a bee tattoo to honor them last year. Explained on the BBC, the bee symbol comes from the era of the Industrial Revolution when Manchester’s factories were often referred to as beehives.

Last year, Ariana released her fourth studio album Sweetener, which was a global success. The album contained the hits “No Tears Left To Cry,” “The Light Is Coming,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Breathin.” Shortly after, Grande treated her fans with more new music, which resulted in a fifth studio album this year titled Thank U, Next. The single named after the record had an iconic music video where Ariana acted out four big chick flick movies — Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On. Grande last week broke a record only the Beatles previously held by having three of her current singles place in the top three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

With her music doing so well commercially, Ariana won her first Grammy Award this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Unfortunately, she was not there to accept her award due to a disagreement on her performance with the producers, which resulted in her not attending, according to E!