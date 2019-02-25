Zoe Kravitz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Sheer Golden Bra At Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

She’s never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer body, and Zoe Kravitz has done it again at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Following the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the actress took to the red carpet to flaunt her insane figure in a very daring ensemble. She took a fashion risk by donning a barely-there golden bra paired with a black skirt, and she absolutely nailed it. Zoe turned up to the official Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts wearing the skimpy golden top, which wrapped around her neck and back with the help of thin strips, and a long, low-waist black skirt that hugged her curves. The outfit put her cleavage and flat stomach on full display, and she paired it with some heels and a stunning black Yves Saint Laurent bag that featured a gold trim and black tassel, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The daughter of legendary musician Lenny Kravitz and iconic actress Lisa Bonet wore her long raven hair in a classy updo and kept her makeup pretty simple with some dark mascara and a nude lipstick shade. She topped off the glamorous look with diamond-encrusted drop earrings, matching bracelets, and a few rings across her fingers.

Next to her was her equally-stunning fiance Karl Glusman, who sported a classic black suit and tie combo paired with a white shirt and black leather shoes. He looked super dapper by keeping his brown hair in a short hairstyle and sporting a superbly-trimmed mustache and goatee. The pair looked super loved-up as they posed together for the cameras, and at one point even shared an adorable smooch.

Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The Big Little Lies actress first revealed that she had been secretly engaged to her fellow Hollywood star for months in an interview with Rolling Stone last October. When the magazine’s reporter spotted a ring on that particular finger, she finally opened up about the status of her relationship.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

And while Glusman’s initial plan included a romantic proposal in Paris, their hectic and conflicting schedules prevented him from carrying it out. Instead, he decided to catch her off guard while they were relaxing in their living room and popped the question right there.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants,” Zoe said.