Rita Ora Gets Cheeky In Sheer ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party Dress

Rita Ora may not have attended the Oscars themselves, but she did make an appearance at the star-studded Vanity Fair after-party.

As fans know, anyone who is anyone in Hollywood is invited to attend the highly-anticipated Vanity Fair shindig, including athletes, musicians, as well as actors who were not nominated for awards that evening. Singer Rita Ora got in on the fun as she made an appearance at one of the year’s biggest parties and looked nothing short of flawless.

Much to the delight of her fans, Ora posted a few photos from the evening to her highly-followed Instagram account. In the first snapshot in the set, Rita looks over her shoulder and strikes a pose. The 28-year-old wears her blonde locks in a high bun, as well as a face full of makeup. She can also be seen sporting a pair of gorgeous, dangly black earrings, as well as a beaded choker necklace.

But what really steals the show is Ora’s sexy outfit. On top, the singer’s dress is off-the-shoulder and black. At her midriff, the dress turns sheer, showing off her amazing abs and her incredible backside. Ora leaves little to the imagination as she wears a pair of lacy black underwear that shows off her derriere.

The other few photos in the deck give fans a few more glimpses of different angles of the dress, and also a closeup of her gorgeous makeup. So far, the singer’s fans have given the image a ton of attention with over 132,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. While some fans commented on the photo to gush over her beautiful outfit, countless others commented on the post to let Ora know how amazing she looks.

“Once in a lifetime type of beauty,” one fan commented.

“You are so cute. In love! You are queen and any human would be lucky to have you in their life!”

“Supermodel with a Devine [sic] voice,” one more chimed in.

Furthermore, this was certainly not the first time that Ora gave her fans a little something to talk about. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the singer treated her 14.5 million followers to yet another sexy photo last week. In the snapshot, Ora can be seen rocking a long-sleeved tan trench coat that leaves little to the imagination. In the image, Ora has the trench coat open and it exposes her white bra and a pair of jeans. Of course, her abs were also fully on display.

Like her most recent post, this one also earned the singer a ton of attention.