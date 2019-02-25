Jennifer Lopez Had A Secret Stash Of Cheese In Her Purse At The Oscars

The 2019 Oscars were full of glitz and glamour as usual, but Jennifer Lopez truly stole the show in her metallic, floor-length gown by Tom Ford. The stunning number featured broken up pieces that resembled a mirror, and the body-hugging garb looked flawless on the iconic actress. She accessorized the look with a silver clutch, which matched perfectly with the attire — but in a giggle-inducing moment during the show, she pulled out a plate of cheese she had stashed in her bag to share with Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

As People Magazine reported, after presenting Best Production Design with Evans, Lopez grabbed her purse, pulled out the plate of cheese, and started snacking.

Radiant as ever, Lopez wore her chestnut colored hair in a chic, bouncy blowout with the ends curled in big waves that fell gorgeously over her shoulders. The Maid in Manhattan actress chose a smokey shadow, with hints of purple and gold, to make her brown eyes stand out. She used contouring and heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones, and topped the flawless look off with a nude lip gloss.

The head-turning attire was further accessorized with a pair of Niwaka yellow gold earrings from the Japanese designer’s Karahana collection, and Yaegasumi stackable rings in ping gold, rose quartz, and diamond.

Lopez also rocked some eye candy on the red carpet — boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. ARod looked dapper himself in a black and white tux, also from designer Tom Ford, and topped the exquisite look off with a classic, black bowtie. The duo looked wonderful together, and the metallic tone of Lopez’s gown contrasted wonderfully with Rodriguez’s sharp tuxedo.

After the awards ceremony, the A-List couple jetted off to the Vanity Fair afterparty — not without a costume change of epic proportions, of course. Lopez wore a stunning Zuhair Murad gown from his Couture Spring/Summer 2019 collection, as Business Insider shared. A different look from her reflective Tom Ford gown, Lopez turned heads in the multicolored, sapphire-toned frock that featured a sultry slit that reached the actress’ upper thigh.

The sparkly dress was covered in hints of purple, aqua, and black — and she paired the number with some high-heeled, peep-toe sandals in a royal blue. She upped the fun look with some bouncy curls, and switched out her accessories for some dangling earrings and a stunning blue ring, wore on her middle finder.

Switching out purses for the fun event, Lopez carried black, sequins covered clutch — though there was no telling if she smuggled any snacks in to the party in that delicate bag.