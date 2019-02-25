‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Ryan’s Endgame Puts Lives In Danger As Chaos Spreads Through Port Charles

A new weekly sneak peek shares juicy General Hospital spoilers about what fans can expect over the course of the next few episodes. Viewers have been anxious to see a big payoff with the ongoing Ryan storyline and it looks like it’s finally on the horizon.

The show shared the new preview via its Twitter page and it’s packed with buzzworthy tidbits. Perhaps most importantly, it teases that the last five minutes of Friday’s episode will be epic. What happens before then? By the looks of things, a lot of action on numerous fronts.

Viewers wondered how Sam and Jason would cover for his being in the same spot out-of-town where they were when he collapsed. Recent spoilers suggest that the Sam and Shiloh will visit Jason as he’s at GH and she’ll slap him across the face. It looks as if she’ll play this that Jason had been stalking her and while Shiloh looks a bit suspicious, it sounds as if the plan will work for now.

Robert has revealed to Sonny that Dante is in Turkey and General Hospital spoilers share that Sonny will take it upon himself to go find his son. As The Inquisitr has detailed, actor Dominic Zamprogna is returning as Dante for a short arc and fans can’t wait to see how this plays out.

There have been hints that Ryan might make another attempt on Carly’s life and the latest spoilers for General Hospital suggest that she will end up alone with him. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Jason will be worried about Carly, especially since he’ll know about the pregnancy when she disappears, and he’ll be racing to find her.

It looks as if this piece involving Carly, Jason, and Ryan will play out throughout the week of March 4. Given that, viewers know Ryan will still be scrambling to take care of his to-do list for at least that much longer.

Lulu will become increasingly suspicious that something’s not right with this case and General Hospital spoilers have hinted that she’ll have a flood of memories rushing back to her soon. Mac, Felicia, and Lucy will pop up and have some involvement in figuring all of this out.

Franco will talk with “Kevin” at Ferncliff, worrying that this situation will tear him apart. The spoilers tease that Ryan might try to take down Franco as his next victim before trying to skip town with Ava and the sneak peek seems to hint at that.

Jordan will be fighting for her life, Maxie will have news on Sasha, and Laura will continue to work with Kevin to find an escape route. General Hospital spoilers tease that it’ll be a wild week and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action that’s on the way.