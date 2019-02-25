Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Split Rumors Surface After Actor Says He’s Single, Per ‘In Touch’

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes seem to have split. The secretive couple, who have been rumored to be dating for years, may have ended their romance after the actor was heard telling people that he was single during an Oscars party on Sunday night.

According to In Touch, Jamie Foxx attended an Oscars afterparty at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Sunday night without Katie Holmes. The actor was said to have been performing on stage when he told everyone that he was single as he was surrounded by multiple women, including Omarosa.

“Jamie was on stage performing with a large line of women. While he was referring to married and single couples, he dropped the line, ‘I’m single.’ He got the party started right after the Oscar telecast ended. He was singing, dancing and bringing women up on stage,” a source told the outlet.

Earlier this month, Foxx was seen at a Super Bowl event sans Holmes.

“Jamie and his entourage hung out upstairs in the Hakkasan area overlooking the stage. There was a mix of guys and girls with them. Katie wasn’t there,” an insider dished.

Jamie and Katie haven’t been seen together since they spent time together on a yacht in Miami following Holmes’ 40th birthday in December. However, they were said to be spending a ton of time together in New Orleans, where the former Dawson’s Creek star was filming The Secret.

Uh oh, it looks like Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are over. ????https://t.co/kwCSwXY04m — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 25, 2019

Sources told the outlet that Jamie Foxx couldn’t bear to be away from Katie Holmes and that whenever his work schedule allowed for it, he would fly out to New Orleans and stay with her.

Foxx and Holmes were first linked together back in 2013 and have been good at hiding their relationship. They finally began to be seen in public together and showed a bit of PDA last year when paparazzi caught them snuggled up on the beach together.

Meanwhile, Katie has stayed quiet about the possible end of her longtime relationship with Jamie. The pair have never really spoken out about their romance in public, so if they did break up, it seems that there would be no official confirmation from either party.

However, Jamie Foxx did answer a question about his time in Miami with Katie Holmes, where the couple was spotted kissing, snuggling, and having a great time on the water together, telling Us Weekly that “it was foolish,” but not elaborating any further on the situation.