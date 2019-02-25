Jason Momoa Jokes He Wants A Cut Of Girl Scout ‘Momoa’ Cookie Sales

The 'Aquaman' star says he wants to be paid in shortbread cookies by the enterprising salesperson.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa jokes that he’s okay with an enterprising young lady using his likeness to sell Girl Scout cookies as long as he gets his cut.

PageSix says that Momoa was asked at the Oscars how he felt about a Girl Scout using his likeness to sell more cookies. Scout Charlotte Holmberg from Colorado changed the name on the box of Samoas to “Momoas,” using the actor’s likeness, and quickly sold all of her chocolate, caramel and coconut treats.

The actor says that he’s down with this arrangement as long as he gets his cut, in cookies. But Momoa says that he doesn’t want to be paid in Somoas, as he has another favorite.

“I want the shortbread, and then you’ve got to put that in the freezer. That’s the best way.”

Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet joked that her husband doesn’t want cookies, he just wants his cut of the profits, but the actor denies that’s the case.

“No, I want my shortbread cookies!”

Momoa and Bonet were having a great time at the Academy Awards, dressed in matching ensembles designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld reports US Weekly. Momoa was decked out in a rose-colored velvet suit and Bonet wore a beaded gown in a similar color.

It’s a safe bet that Momoa’s velvet suit is more comfortable than his Aquaman get-up, which the actor says was challenging to get in and out of. The Inquisitr reported that for the filming of Aquaman, the actor was sealed into his suit at the beginning of each day so that it would be waterproof.

Momoa admits that it was important to get your bathroom business done at the beginning of the day or else it’s very complicated to use the facilities.

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it.”

Momoa’s sense of humor is evident in the photos he posted on his Instagram account of his time at the Oscars with his wife and a variety of stars. The giant smile on his face tells the story of a guy who is having the time of his life.

In one photo the actor poses with Bonet and his Game of Thrones wife, Emilia Clarke with the caption “My Queens!”

In another, he is posed with Barbra Streisand, and he tags the picture to his mother saying “Mom, I met Babs! Love u Ma!”