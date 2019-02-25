Olivia Colman Jokes That She Will Sleep With Oscar Following Best Actress Win

Olivia Colman is on cloud nine following her first Oscar win.

At last night’s star-studded Academy Awards, Colman beat the likes of Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Yalitzia Aparicio, and Melissa McCarthy to take home the coveted Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance of Queen Anne in The Favourite. When she accepted the award, Colman gave a light-hearted and fun speech, cracking plenty of jokes as she cradled the golden statue in her arms.

Even after the award show, Colman continued to talk to press and gush over her win. According to People, the actress joked about the plans she has for her Oscar when she returns home. Rather than putting it on a mantle in her home or in the office, Colman says that the trophy will be spending some quality time with her and her husband… in bed.

“In bed with me. Between me and my husband. He doesn’t know yet, he won’t mind.”

And the actress also gave her husband, Ed Sinclair, a sweet shoutout during her acceptance speech as well along with a special nod to her children, whom she said she hoped were watching.

“My husband Ed and best friend, I love you so much,” the 45-year-old actress said. “Twenty-five years you have been my best supporter and he is going to cry. I’m not.”

The speech that delivered everything that people who actually like awards shows want out of awards shows. https://t.co/vT0g2kqCyH — Slate (@Slate) February 25, 2019

As The Inquisitr shared, Colman’s speech was the perfect mix of humor and genuine emotion. When she first got up on stage and looked around at all of her famous peers in the audience, Colman admitted that the whole experience was “quite stressful,” before saying that it was “hilarious” to be standing up there. She also was sure to mention the other women in her category, including Glenn Close, who was the favorite to take home the trophy for her performance in The Wife.

“Glenn, you’ve been my idol for so long, this is not how I wanted it to be. I think you’re amazing. I love you very much.”

Previously, Colman had taken home a few other awards during the season, including the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, as well as Best Actress at the BAFTAs. Colman’s co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were also nominated for best actress in a supporting role, but Colman went home with the film’s only trophy of the night despite its being one of the most highly nominated films of the evening.

Hopefully, Colman continues to make her press rounds following her big win, because she’s pure entertainment.