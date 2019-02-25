‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Michael Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 26 brings turmoil for the Newmans in deciding their strategy for Nikki and Victoria’s defense. Plus, Mia gets her bluff called in an uncomfortable way.

Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) defense strategy for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is called into question, according to She Knows Soaps. For a while now, Michael realized that he wasn’t getting the whole truth about what happened the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died. He kept asking Nikki and then later Victoria to give him the entire truth. However, they each insisted he already knew everything there was to know about their involvement in J.T.’s murder.

Now that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) agreed to testify against Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case), Michael is scrambling to develop a defense now that he finally has all the details. Not surprisingly, Victor (Eric Braeden) wants an excellent strategy yesterday, and Michael is human. Plus, there’s The Mustache’s penchant for circumventing the law, and Michael is not a fan of that strategy.

Regardless, anything short of full exoneration for Nikki and Victoria is unacceptable to the Newmans, and they’re looking at all possible options to avoid a conviction and prison time. This means Michael may not be in on everything they decide to do to save themselves, which is, of course, never a great recipe for success. If the Newmans aren’t careful, Michael will lose it. There’s only so much he can do without all the details.

Elsewhere, Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) bluff is called. Mia visits Lola (Sasha Calle) in the hospital, and she confesses everything about attacking her sister in law accidentally. Mia thought Lola was Abby (Melissa Ordway) because Abby loaned Lola her coat that evening. Arturo (Jason Canela) overhears the whole thing, and just cannot believe his ears.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is determined to bring his sister’s attacker to justice, and in the evidence, he sees an earring he knows that he purchased for his wife. At home, he finds the other half of the set and realizes that Mia was there the evening that Lola was attacked at the Abbott mansion. When Rey confronts Mia about the situation, he places handcuffs around her wrists and reads Mia her Miranda rights. Of course, a desperate Mia will do anything to stop the arrest, so she blurts out to Rey that he cannot arrest her because she’s pregnant, according to The Inquisitr.

However, at this point, Rey has had it with Mia’s scheming ways. She already recently called out Arturo’s name during a moment of passion, and now she’s harmed his sister. Rey calls Mia’s bluff on the pregnancy. If she’s expecting, Mia will have to prove it to her husband.