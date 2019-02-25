Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Powerful Message Amidst Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, is staying strong during her grim battle with cancer. The Dog and Beth: On the Hunt starlet has been sharing updates on her health with her devoted fans, and a meme posted to Instagram proves that she isn’t giving up, no matter what.

The classic “Success Kid” internet meme showing a little boy clenching his fist has been making the rounds for years. The little boy, who looks determined while standing on a beach, has been used to share uplifting messages both funny and heartwarming since gaining traction a few years ago. In the version shared by Chapman, the text was powerful and showed that she is in this fight for the long haul.

“Come on! We’ll beat this cancer together! I’ll pray and you will fight! Okay?!”

Fans of both Duane “Dog” Chapman, Beth, and the entire bounty-hunting family took to the post to show their support and sent Chapman encouraging messages that let her know that they weren’t leaving her side.

“We got this because that’s how we rolll! Keep on keeping on,” one fan said.

“I’ve always looked up to u Beth such a strong amazing family woman. I really hope u kick it’s [sic] a**. Keep living your best life & we will keep praying. Love to u & the family,” another shared.

Survivors of cancer and those who have the devastating disease, or have a loved one who is also fighting for their lives, also showered Chapman with uplifting words and their own stories. Messages came flooding in along the lines of “if I can beat this, so can you,” and “the power of prayer is strong.”

Both Dog and Beth have been consistent when updating their wide fan base on the Chapman family matriarch’s ongoing battle with throat cancer, which has spread. Chapman has sought alternative treatment, such as CBD oil, over-the-counter medications, acupuncture, and chemotherapy to aid her in overcoming what has been revealed as an incurable disease.

Following emergency surgery to remove a blockage, Chapman was told by her team of doctors that her throat cancer had returned. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the couple remained strong and positive in the first moments of her heartbreaking diagnosis, but Chapman began planning her own funeral to take the devastating load off of her husband.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s the casket I want, and here’s the flowers.’ I said, ‘Beth, don’t say that.’ And she said, ‘What? You don’t want me planning my funeral? Well, I’m going to. And she’ll say, ‘You have to face the facts.’ But I don’t want to,” Dog said when updating fans on his wife’s health.

Currently, both Dog and Beth are in Hawaii taping their new reality series Dog’s Most Wanted for WGN, and they have been sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps of themselves chasing down bad guys and positive pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company.