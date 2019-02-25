‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire & Jack Drop Bombshells On Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some huge revelations in Salem and that many of the characters will be changed, following the shocking bombshells that will be dropped.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) finally admits that she was the person who set the cabin on fire and tried to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). As viewers know, Claire and Ciara’s relationship has always been rocky, but Claire has officially crossed the line when it comes to what she’ll do to end her rivalry with her aunt.

Once Claire finally reveals that she was the person behind the fire, everything will change. It doesn’t seem that Claire and Ciara’s relationship will ever recover from the news, and her relationship with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will also seemingly be killed by her confession.

It’s unclear what the consequences for Claire’s actions will be just yet. Will Ciara file charges against her? Could Claire go to prison for attempted murder, and how will other family members react to the news? No matter what happens, it seems that Claire is set to leave Salem in the near future because of the shocking revelation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) realize she’s been wrong about Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Hope has accused Ben of a lot of things when it comes to Ciara, and she’s realizing that she’s been wrong the entire time. Now, instead of continuing to find ways to get Ben locked back up in Bayview Sanitarium, she’ll apologize to Ben, and maybe even give him her blessing to date her daughter Ciara.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will have the job of moderating Salem’s first mayoral debate between Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Melinda Trask. The duo will go back and forth during the debate, but Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will reportedly have something to say about the situation.

Jack is said to be dropping a bombshell on Salem, and it could be one that has a lasting impact on many Salem citizens. As fans know, Jack knows that Melinda’s sister, Haley, is in the country illegally and he could use it against her to not only get her out of the mayoral race, but to also push himself into the race in hopes of becoming Salem’s next mayor, and putting Abe out of a job.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.