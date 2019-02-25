Jordyn Woods Claims She Was Blackout Drunk During Tristan Thompson Hookup, Begs Forgiveness, Per ‘TMZ’

Jordyn Woods is hoping to get forgiveness from her best friend Kylie Jenner after she hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, last weekend.

According to TMZ, Jordyn Woods is asking Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to forgive her for making out with Tristan Thompson and is now claiming that she didn’t know what she was doing because she had too much to drink that night.

Sources tell the outlet that Woods is claiming that she was so drunk that she blacked out and doesn’t remember how she got to the party or anything that happened while she was there, including her hookup with Thompson.

Insiders also claim that when Jordyn learned about what she did with Tristan that she began to cry. The sources say that Woods rarely drinks, and when she does it often ends badly. However, this time she may have destroyed more than one relationship with her behavior as Kylie has kicked her out of her home, where she lived in the guest house, and Khloe and Tristan’s family has officially been torn apart.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Kylie and Jordyn, but Jenner allegedly doesn’t believe that Thompson and Woods were sneaking around before the news of their hookup hit the internet.

As for Khloe Kardashian, The Inquisitr reports that she’s still in a state of shock over the news that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, someone she’s been very close to over the years.

“Khloe is still hurt. She still can’t believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won’t be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordan is the ultimate betrayal,” an insider told People Magazine.

“It’s always difficult when you realize a relationship that you have worked hard on to keep is completely over. But for Khloe, although it seemed she was always hoping Tristan would change, she has been acting for a while like she has moved on,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods haven’t really spoken out publicly about their hook up, but Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian, and her best friend Malika Haqq have all been throwing major shade at both Jordyn and Tristan on social media over the past week.

Fans will likely get to see the drama with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Kylie Jenner play out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in March.