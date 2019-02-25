Nicollette Sheridan: Inside Her Complicated Love Life That Included A ’70s Teen Idol And Two ‘RHOBH’ Husbands

The 'Dynasty' star has been making headlines for her love life for more than 40 years.

Nicollette Sheridan is making headlines for her social media feud with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, but her romantic life is way more complicated than a Twitter triangle with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Sheridan, 55, has been making news for her love life for more than 40 years, starting off with her surprisingly adult relationship with ’70s heartthrob Leif Garrett when she was just 15-years-old and a young actress in Hollywood. Garrett detailed his relationship with Sheridan on VH1’s Behind the Music, revealing that he met the blonde beauty in 1978 while picking up a friend from school.

“We got together right away,” Garrett said of Sheridan. “It was pretty passionate right away.”

Within months, Nicollette moved in with Leif and his mom, Carolyn Stellar, and sister, Dawn Lyn. While the “I Was Made for Dancing” singer’s mother didn’t completely agree with the minors sharing a bed while under her roof, she noted that, without a father figure in the house, she allowed Leif to “be a man.”

In a 1985 interview with People , Nicollette Sheridan revealed that she was engaged to Leif Garrett after a one-year breakup.

“Even when I wasn’t with Nicollette, I knew we would get back together,” Garrett said. “My reputation as a playboy was well-deserved, I guess. But until Nicollette, I hadn’t really found a woman who was my equal. She made me work for her love.”

Nicolette Sheridan chimed in to confirm, “Leif and I are a sure thing.”

The couple split for good later that year.

Keystone / Getty Images

Sheridan, whose career was taking off with roles on the primetime soaps Paper Dolls and Knots Landing, went on to date other former teen idols such as Scott Baio, Jimmy Van Patten, and Roger Wilson. Joanie Loves Chachi star Scott Baio later downplayed his late 1980s romance with Sheridan to People magazine as “more of a speed bump,” per Yahoo Entertainment.

But Sheridan was more serious with actor Harry Hamlin, whom she met after working with him on the TV movie Deceptions. Nicolette Sheridan married the L.A. Law star in September 1991, but less than a year later, in August 1992, the actor filed for divorce.

For two decades, rumors have swirled that Sheridan cheated on Harry Hamlin with singer Michael Bolton. Indeed, the actress rebounded into a serious relationship with Bolton in 1992, but she has long denied cheating on her first husband.

According to a TV Guide transcript posted by Knots Landing.net, Nicollette Sheridan explained that she met Michael Bolton at a party in 1991 when her then-husband Harry Hamlin was out of town. But she insisted that it was not love at first sight with the superstar singer.

“We weren’t dating when the press said we were having a relationship. It started off very slowly, but we did start dating soon after my split.”

Sheridan also explained that her divorce from Hamlin came after a year of therapy, and she attributed some of the couple’s problems to their 12-year age difference.

Nicollette Sheridan Denies Cheating on Ex-Husband Harry Hamlin with Michael Bolton https://t.co/8wa0L82AHj — People (@people) February 23, 2019

By 1997, Nicollette Sheridan and Michael Bolton split, but they reunited in 2005 and announced their engagement the following year. Sheridan later told the U.K.’s YOU magazine that her wedding to Bolton was being held up because the couple couldn’t decide where to have the ceremony. She also said she wanted to have a baby with her fiancé.

“I’m the happiest now I’ve ever been in my life, feeling more grounded than I ever have,” Nicollette said in 2007. “For me, there’s only been one person, and that’s Michael.”

Unfortunately, one year later, Nicollette Sheridan and Michael Bolton ended their relationship for good.

During her break from Bolton, Nicollette Sheridan also dated Swedish personal trainer Nicklas Soderblom. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Soderblom later spilled some tea about his relationship with Sheridan, revealing that she asked him if he wanted to be her “sperm donor” when they first met.

Within weeks of first meeting Sheridan in November 2003, Soderblom claimed he left his long-time girlfriend and embarked on an affair with the TV star. On Christmas Eve 2004, the hunky trainer proposed to Nicollette with a Tiffany diamond ring. Soderblom later alleged that Sheridan was “cold” to him and would taunt him with stories about her previous lovers.

“Nicollette flirts and can be funny, but that’s just to catch you,” Soderblom alleged. “She likes the excitement and the challenge of landing a new man but it never lasts.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Nicollette Sheridan went on to date actor Aaron Phypers and married him in December 2015 in a secret wedding. Unfortunately, just six months later, the couple’s marriage was on the rocks. The star filed for divorce in July 2016 and the lengthy legal battle was not finalized until 2018. By that time, Phypers had moved on to Nicollette Sheridan’s neighbor, Denise Richards, who is now also a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

‘Desperate Housewives’ star Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers finalize divorce https://t.co/mSdX2hU7HU pic.twitter.com/V7Dd9JBVZZ — Page Six (@PageSix) August 23, 2018

Last year, a source told In Touch Weekly that Nicollette Sheridan was shocked to see her ex-husband Aaron Phypers’ car parked near her home in the gated community in Hidden Hills, California.

“Nicollette thought he had gotten past the security gates,” the insider told In Touch. “She was so embarrassed to learn he’s dating Denise.”

Phypers married Denise Richards last September, just as The Daily Mail posted photos of Nicollette Sheridan having a romantic lunch with an unidentified new boyfriend.