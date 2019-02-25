Halsey Shows Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Plaid Dress On Instagram

Whether she’s rocking a bikini by the pool or a shimmering gown on the red carpet, Halsey has proved time and time again that she’s able to pull off some incredible looks. The star recently rocked a stunning ensemble to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night, which she shared a few photos of to her ever-growing following on Instagram.

The 24-year-old stunned in a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood dress at the star-studded event celebrating the 91st Academy Awards that did her nothing but favors. The colorful plaid garment was adorned with a black embroidered detail and black lace trim along the hem and showed plenty of skin, thanks to its sexy off-the-shoulder design and a low-cut neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage. The gown also featured a hi-lo hemline to show off the “Without Me” singer’s long, lean legs, while a dramatic train trailed behind her in the back.

Halsey added even more color to her bold look with her fire engine red locks, which she styled in loose curls that fell down around her face. Though she’s been sporting her brightly colored locks for a few weeks now, it is still quite a big difference from her typical short pixie cut. The brown-eyed beauty was also dolled up with a full face of makeup consisting of a bright teal eyeliner and a light pink lip and added some bling with a pair of dangling silver earrings and a delicate chain bracelet around her wrist.

The singer curated three posts to show off her jaw-dropping look to her 11.6 million Instagram followers, who, at the time of this writing, had collectively awarded 1.1 million likes to all three of them within the first six hours of the images going live. Thousands took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments, with one follower telling her the look was “everything.”

Halsey, who split from her on-again-off-again boyfriend G-Eazy last year, also somewhat revived one of the rumors around her dating life by posing with John Mayer for a few photos at the event. While fans had speculated a romance between the two in the past, the singer assured in the caption of one of her posts that the 41-year-old was just her “fake date” for the night.

The singer also took to her Twitter last night to gush over “the greatest inspiration in my life” Lady Gaga, who took home a trophy for Best Original Song for her track “Shallow” from the hit film A Star Is Born, which Halsey also had a small role in.

“Her and Bradley choosing me for that tiny little scene was an indescribable honor,” she wrote in her tweet. “She makes me want to be better every single day. Her courage and talent and vision are one of a kind. I stan her to my grave.”