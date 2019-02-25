Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Addresses Divorce Rumors On Instagram, Are They Headed For A Split?

Has Mackenzie Standifer finally had enough?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have been facing divorce rumors for over a year, but will they really call it quits on their marriage after less than two years?

According to a new report, Standifer recently addressed the ongoing reports of a split between herself and Edwards on Instagram.

“Are you and Ryan divorced?” a fan asked, according to a report from OK! Magazine on February 22.

“Hell no,” she replied.

Edwards and Standifer got married in May 2017 and shortly thereafter, Edwards entered into a weeks-long rehab program to treat his ongoing issues with substance abuse. Since then, he’s been arrested on a number of occasions, mainly due to drug-related crimes, and has also attended a second stint in rehab, which came to an end in November of last year.

Also at the end of last year, Edwards and Standifer welcomed their first child together, baby Jagger Ryan, who arrived during Edwards’ months-long treatment plan.

In addition to Jagger Ryan, Standifer is mom to 4-year-old Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, and Edwards shares older son Bentley, 10, with his former girlfriend Maci Bookout.

As fans of the Teen Mom OG series well know, Bookout is married to Taylor McKinney and shares two young children, daughter Jayde Carter, 3, and son Maverick Reed, 2, with him.

Edwards and Standifer appeared alongside one another on Teen Mom OG for several years before confirming they would no longer be featured on the series in July of last year. As fans may recall, the couple blasted MTV at the time of their exit during an interview with E! News and even suggested they were fired from the show at the demands of Bookout.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer alleged. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery,” Edwards said in an Instagram post.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” he continued to E! News. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Although Standifer said at the time that if MTV wasn’t bringing her back at that time she would never return, she did appear in a cameo role during the series’ most recently aired season.