Tristan Thompson To Lash Out At Khloe Kardashian During Tell-All Interview, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson is reportedly ready to speak after nearly a year of being badmouthed by Khloe Kardashian and her family following his cheating scandals.

According to Radar Online, Thompson has remained silent on his original cheating scandal back in April and then again following his split with Khloe Kardashian, where he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan believes he may be ready to talk about the entire situation, especially since Khloe and her sisters haven’t had any problem trashing him all over the internet and on television.

“He’s kept a dignified silence this whole time but doesn’t see a reason to do that any longer. If Khloe wants to trash-talk him then he’ll hit right back but if she keeps things civil he’ll play nice and talk about the positive aspects of their relationship, but he’s damned if he’s staying quiet, that’s for sure,” an insider dished.

Since splitting with Thompson last week, Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram account, which seem to hint at exactly how she feels about her baby daddy after he was reportedly busted cheating on her for the second time in the past year.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, Kardashian stayed with Thompson in hopes of keeping her family together. The couple began to work on their relationship and eventually moved from Cleveland back to Los Angeles for the summer.

When fall arrived and Tristan was forced to head back to Ohio for training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Khloe decided not to return to the Buckeye State with her man. Instead, she and baby True stayed behind in L.A. to be surrounded by her family and friends.

Since that time, Kardashian and Thompson have only been spotted together a handful of times, with Khloe spending Halloween and Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan.

The pair reportedly called it quits for good last weekend when Khloe found out that Tristan had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s live-in best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Only time will tell if Tristan Thompson will actually speak out about Khloe Kardashian and her family, but it seems like she’ll be doing a lot of talking when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.