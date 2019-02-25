Lala Kent Gushes Over Amazing Fiancé Randall Emmett, Admits Wedding Planning Is Going ‘Horrible’

Lala Kent can't stop gushing about Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent attended Emily’s List’s pre-Oscars brunch over the weekend, where she spoke out about her fiancé of nearly six months, Randall Emmett.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said her movie producer beau is the “most incredible” person before dishing on their wedding planning and their future family.

“I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” she said. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 and in September of last year, months after confirming their relationship publicly for the very first time, they became engaged during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Since then, Kent has been dipping her feet into the wedding planning pool just a bit.

When asked about how things were going with pulling together what is sure to be an extravagant wedding event, Kent said things were “horrible” at the moment and explaining that she has only decided that she’s going to have three dresses and that her wedding will be set in Miami, Florida, where Emmett is from.

According to Kent, both she and Emmett are “the chicks in this because he wants this huge event.”

“He wants [the wedding] to be extravagant, so we, like, sometimes battle it out,” she explained.

As for what will follow Kent and Emmett’s relationship, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is hoping to start a family with Emmett and would love to have two children with him, even though he would prefer to have just one.

As some may know, Emmett already has two children, daughters London and Rylee, with his first wife, actress Ambyr Childers.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” Kent admitted.

Although Emmett has never appeared on Vanderpump Rules, he has been discussed on the series for the past two seasons and on social media. He’s proven he has a close friendship with Kent’s co-stars, especially the also engaged Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who they travel with frequently.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.