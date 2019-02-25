‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News For Week Of March 4: The Doctor’s Back

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of March 4 promises a return of familiar faces. Hunter Tylo comes back as fan-favorite Dr. Taylor Hayes. The last time viewers saw her she was thanking Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) for finding Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a daughter to adopt.

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21 winner Keith Carlos returns as Danny the bartender. B&B viewers also know that he moonlights as a model for Forrester Creations.

Maile Brady also returns as Tiffany. Initially, Tiffany was only Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) best friend, but it seems as if she and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) are also firm friends these days.

Monday, March 4

Keith Carlos makes an appearance as Danny, per Highlight Hollywood. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Danny will become work colleagues as Flo finds employment at the Bikini Bar. Danny is the resident bartender and will show Flo the ropes.

Flo soon finds herself overhearing an important conversation between Katie (Heather Tom) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) on Friday, March 1, as detailed by The Inquisitr. Flo will realize that she is the same Hope who believes that her baby died. Flo will feel awful as she witnesses how gutted Hope is about the loss of Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will then interrupt a crucial moment between Hope and Flo on Monday, March 4, according to The Inquisitr.

Tuesday, March 5

Wayne Brady’s daughter, Maile, appears as Tiffany. She last appeared while auditioning for a TV talent contest with Emma and Zoe. She will probably be back at work as an intern at Forrester Creations.

Wednesday, March 6

The Emmy-nominated actress Hunter Tylo returns as Dr. Taylor Hayes. The grandmother is sure to be besotted with her two grandchildren. However, it is also likely that she is also there to support Steffy with the new Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) drama.

Taylor has always believed that Steffy and Liam belong together, so she could support Hope’s decision to set Liam free from his marriage. However, Taylor might also realize that Hope was acting irrationally when she gave back her ring to Liam.

She may suggest that Hope join a support group for grieving parents so that she can deal with her grief in a productive manner. But Hope has remained convinced that she is robbing Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) of a full-time father. It seems unlikely that she will back down now.

Thursday, March 7

Hunter Tylo returns as Taylor Hayes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.