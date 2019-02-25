Jennifer Hudson’s Shocking Reaction To Lady Gaga’s Oscar Win

Jennifer Hudson had a shocking reaction to Lady Gaga’s impassioned Oscar acceptance speech, understanding the stress the singer, actress, and now-Oscar winner was under as she stood beneath the blinding lights of the Dolby Theatre and accepted her statuette.

As Gaga called for people to realize that winning an Academy Award comes from years of hard work and toiling in a business that can be very difficult, Hudson mouthed “yes” from her seat. Hudson took home a golden boy for her work in the film Dreamgirls. She won Best Supporting Actress in 2007.

Gaga said from the stage after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for the film A Star is Born and made the following comments, as reported by E! News.

“If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch, and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down, or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up, and are brave, and you keep going.”

Hudson looked endearingly towards Gaga as she had her moment in the spotlight, and Twitter users had much to say about her reaction.

The former Voice coach then reposted Gaga’s speech on Instagram echoing the singer’s comments with her own sentiments.

After her win, Twitter was filled with memes mimicking Jennifer Hudson’s reaction to Gaga’s win.

Jennifer Hudson is all of us watching Gaga's speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xOum9JDwkf — Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) February 25, 2019

#Oscars y’all that’s female empowerment. You see Jennifer Hudson cheering Lady Gaga along? #JenniferHudson ???? — Crysta (@KidCrysta) February 25, 2019

Jennifer Hudson first came to the public’s awareness as a contestant on the third season of American Idol in 2004, placing seventh. According to Biography, Hudson won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the role of Effie White in the motion picture Dreamgirls. She also won a Grammy in 2008.

Hudson performed the Diane Warren-penned Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the film RBG at the Academy Awards, getting a standing ovation of her own for her powerhouse delivery. Hudson is slated to star in a biopic detailing the life of legendary singer Aretha Franklin.

Billboard reported in January 2018 that legendary music producer Clive Davis confirmed that Hudson would be portraying the Queen of Soul.

Hudson confirmed the news on Instagram with the caption, “And this guys… I don’t even know what to say… look at God! #Arethafranklin u have no idea how humbled I am!”

There is no release date for when the film, titled Respect, will be released.