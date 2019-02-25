‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Talks About ‘Conquering’ And ‘Overcoming’ Her Mistakes

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG has been through a lot in the past decade as she has been sharing her life on television. Amber recently spoke out on Twitter and revealed that she is “proud” her daughter can learn from her mistakes.

Amber wrote on Sunday night, “I am a mother of 2 beautiful children even though I have made mistakes in my past I have conquered & overcome them. I will always be Leah’s mother and Gary her father but I am not less than in anyway. Women around the world make many mistakes as mother’s but to actually learn from those mistakes, that’s what makes the difference. We @krissyK01 @ItsGaryTime have molded a beautiful, strong, and intelligent young lady and I’m d**n proud that she can learn from my mistakes to be the best person she can be.”

Amber was introduced to the world on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant on MTV. At the time, she and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a daughter together. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but in the end, they went their separate ways.

Amber dealt with a lot in her life, and she ended up spending some time in prison. However, the experience taught her a lot, and she turned her life around upon her release.

After being released from prison, Amber worked hard to mend her relationship with her daughter, Leah. She also met a man named Andrew who she dated briefly before announcing her second pregnancy. Fans were shocked by the announcement since the couple had only been together for a short time, but Amber assured her fans she was happy.

She gave birth to her son James in May 2018. After giving birth to her son, Amber was open about her postpartum depression. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Amber revealed on the Teen Mom OG reunion that postpartum depression was something she had not experienced after the birth of her first child, but that it had hit her suddenly one night after she had James.

Teen Mom OG will reportedly return to the air for another season. At one point, Amber was unsure if she would return to the show that made her famous. She cited feeling that she had been treated differently than the other cast members as a reason for possibly not returning. In the end, Amber revealed that she would continue to appear on Teen Mom OG. It is unclear when a new season of the show will air.