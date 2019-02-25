Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope May Put Her Ring On Steffy’s Finger

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 26 reveal that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) next move will stun Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). In fact, her actions will have everyone questioning Hope’s emotional and mental stability.

Over the last few weeks, Hope has spent increasing amounts of time with Steffy’s newly adopted daughter Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). She had been mourning the loss of her own daughter Beth and found that if she spent time with the newborn, she felt a sense of peace.

However, it seems as if this peace has come at a price. After alluding to setting Liam free last week, it seems as if Hope is determined to let her husband go. She has been telling him and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that the girls need Liam’s attention more than she does. She frequently urges him to spend time at the cliff house and thinks that she is doing the girls an injustice.

She is convinced that she is robbing the baby girls of a full-time father. Although Liam and Brooke have pointed out that she is also deserving of Liam’s time, Hope has said that she can take care of herself. She also remembers what it was like to grow up without a father, and does not want to put the girls through the same kind of agony.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope surprises Steffy by coming over to help with Kelly and Phoebe. pic.twitter.com/Tg3WcYfVbR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 15, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Hope’s latest move will leave Liam and Steffy stupefied. The Inquisitr details a confrontation between her and Liam at Steffy’s house. She is extremely emotional as she tells Liam, “They’re innocent babies and I don’t want to be the reason they don’t grow up without a dad.”

The B&B promo video on Twitter shows Hope taking off her wedding ring while an aghast Liam and Steffy look on. In a quivering voice, Hope explains,” You need to be together and make a family.” It appears as if she wants Steffy and Liam to be a family with Phoebe and Kelly.

Highlight Hollywood also suggests that Hope will make a grand gesture to support her argument that Liam and Steffy belong together. Fans may remember a similar moment last year when Steffy also made a decision about Liam and Hope’s future. She took off her wedding band and put it on Hope’s finger. Hope may do the same thing to show Steffy and Liam that she really wants them to be together for the sake of the babies.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.