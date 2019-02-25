Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In Plunging Gown Alongside Husband Liam Hemsworth At Oscars After-Party

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were some serious contenders for this year’s hottest couple at the official 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The newlywed couple turned up to Vanity Fair’s 2019 Oscar Party looking even more glamorous than ever, despite not having attended the actual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Miley rocked a black sequined Saint Laurent gown, which featured a plunging neckline, leaving her assets almost on fully display. As reported by Harper’ss Bazaar, she paired the risque number with black heels, chandelier earrings, and a few sparkly accessories, including a snake necklace with green stones, a thick bracelet, and several rings across her fingers, with all her jewelry being by Bvlgari.

The singer wore her long blonde locks in a wavy, wet style with a side part, letting them cascade down her shoulders and back as she proved that she’s more than accustomed to the red carpet by striking several fierce poses for the cameras. She posed by herself but also with her husband, who looked extremely dapper in a classic black suit with a bowtie and velvet lapels.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

This was the pair’s first big event together since their December 23, as Liam had to skip the Grammys earlier this month after finding out he had kidney stones, for which he was briefly hospitalized. He even missed a few big promotion events for his new romantic comedy, Isn’t It Romantic?, with Miley even having to take his place at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere two weeks ago. However, Liam appeared to be fully recovered on Oscar night, as he smiled and looked lovingly at his wife during their joint appearance.

The former Disney star told Entertainment Tonight that she had to credit her look’s success to the fact that she was wearing a lot of garment tape.

“I’m completely taped in every—pretty much my entire body. I kind of just roll around in tape and then slide on my dress and hope things stick into one place.”

“I want to make sure this can make it on television. If I’m not taped, it won’t,” she added.

Miley also explained that the Vanity Fair after party is somewhat of a tradition for the two of them, who “have been coming to together for the past seven years.” And while speaking to E! News, the “Malibu” star had only praises for producer Mark Ronson, who is also a frequent collaborator of hers, for his Oscar win of Best Original Song with Lady Gaga for their record “Shallow,” from the movie A Star Is Born.