Lady Gaga Said This About Bradley Cooper After Intimate Oscars Performance

Oscar-winner Lady Gaga was “proud” of A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper after their intimate duet of the Academy Award-nominated song “Shallow” brought the house down at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24.

After a performance that continued to fuel rumors of undeniable chemistry between Gaga and Cooper, the twosome left the stage to thunderous applause from the wings of the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars were held.

People Magazine reported that Gaga said offstage, “Did I nail it?” She then reportedly looked at Cooper, whom she credits for allowing her to journey towards Oscar gold and stated, “I’m so proud of you!”

Oscars cameras captured the performance, which saw Cooper and Gaga ascending the stairs to the main stage of the theater, where Cooper began his part of the now-iconic song, with Gaga taking to the piano for the tune’s thunderous verse. The couldn’t keep their eyes off one another, with fans on Twitter attributing it both their respect and admiration for one another, or a severe case of the nerves, and together, the co-stars delivered arguably one of the most powerful Best Song performances in Oscars history.

It is also worth noting that Oscars directors kept the cameras on the actors as they sang the tune, not capturing audience reaction and rather, making the focus on Gaga and Cooper’s romantic performance.

Gaga also thanked Cooper during her acceptance speech as she took home the gold in the category of Best Original Song alongside Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much,” said the singer and songwriter during her speech, per People.

Gaga and Cooper have been very complimentary of one another since embarking on their A Star is Born journey since plans for the two to take on the fourth remake of the iconic film leaked in 2017.

The actor, best known for films such as American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle to name a few, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in October, per The Hollywood Reporter, that in regards to directing yet another remake of the film, which in the past has starred Hollywood heavyweights Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, “Everybody said, ‘Don’t do it.'”

“I always wanted to direct, I just never had the courage to do it and then, quite honestly, [it was] when I saw Lady Gaga perform and she did the song ‘La Vie en Rose,’ which is a scene in the movie,” said Cooper to Fallon during his interview.

Financial information for A Star is Born, provided by The Numbers, revealed that so far, the Cooper and Gaga version of the film has grossed over $442 million, a combined income of the film’s international and domestic box office take. The film’s initial budget was $36M.