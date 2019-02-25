Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Shocking Naked Dress At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

If there was an Oscar for the most risque outfit, Kendall Jenner would absolutely have won it.

The model arrived at Vanity Fair’s 2019 Oscar Party in an impossibly slinky gown that left very little to the imagination as it resembled more of a bodysuit with two lengths of fabric that fell from her waistband to the floor, barely even covering her supermodel booty and her lower parts. The black dress didn’t just feature two thigh-high leg slits, it was essentially sideless with two black skirts hanging from the front and back, but they weren’t connected in any way.

According to the Daily Mail, the striking number had white and silver fringes decorating on the side, just above the hips, and a big plunging cutout area across the torso, ending with a halter neck. And to keep the minimalist vibe, the dress was also backless. This allowed for the 23-year-old to flaunt her super long legs, hips, and overall insane physique in an ensemble that will certainly remain in fashion history for years to come.

Kendall wore her raven locks in a classy, straight-down hairstyle with a side part, opting for equally simple makeup that consisted of some subtle eye makeup and a nude lipstick shade. She paired the outfit with black heels, statement black earrings, and a sparkly diamond ring, while her nails were also painted black. Upon arrival at the star-studded event on Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved why she was the highest paid model of the year by striking some of her best poses for the cameras.

Kendall Jenner’s naked dress look turned heads at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She met up with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, on the carpet, and the two appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for photos together. Caitlyn wore a gold minidress while smiling alongside her model daughter, proving that there’s no bad blood between these family members. As reported by Elle, even Kendall’s oldest sisters, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, recently said during their appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that their drama with Caitlyn was over.

And despite the fact that Kendall has been dating NBA player Ben Simmons for a while now, she decided to attend the event date-less. She recently explained on ZazaWorld Radio that she prefers to keep her romantic life private because she doesn’t like having to explain herself when a split happens.

“The amount of times I see people together for a couple months and they’re together so hardcore and they show it and they flex it everywhere and a couple months later they break up or something happens. They have to explain themselves to everyone. I don’t want to do all of that unless I’m completely certain in a relationship or it’s been a while,” she said, as per Elle.