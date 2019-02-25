James McAvoy Got Autographs On His Shirt From Celebrities During Academy Awards

Scottish actor James McAvoy arrived at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, in a very dapper Prada suit. While the Glass star wasn’t nominated for an Oscar this year, he was there to serve as a presenter, handing out the award for Sound Editing along with Black Panther star Danai Gurira.

But, once the formal ceremony was over, McAvoy took off his designer jacket and had a bevy of top celebrities autograph his white button-down shirt with a red Sharpie.

At first, it seemed like the 39-year-old was just having a bit of fun. However, he later revealed that he was obtaining the signatures so he can, hopefully, auction off the shirt for charity.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, McAvoy told Entertainment Tonight that he works with several different charities, but is not sure yet who will receive the signed shirt.

“It was off-the-cuff and alcohol-fueled,” he said about his decision to start asking Hollywood stars to write all over his crisp white top.

Frances McDormand, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Karamo Brown, and Michael B. Jordan are just some of the big names who scribbled their signatures onto the shirt the actor was wearing.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

McAvoy posted a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram showing off some of the autographs he had acquired. In the caption, he joked that he got “mugged by sharpie wielding celebrities.”

“I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”

McAvoy has two films slated to come out later this year.

Up first is Dark Phoenix, the latest film in Marvel’s X-Men franchise in which he plays Charles Xavier/Professor X. The film — which co-stars Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain — is scheduled to be released on June 7.

Then, McAvoy will be appearing in the horror film It: Chapter Two as the adult version of Losers’ Club leader Bill Denbrough. Due to be released on September 6, the movie also stars Bill Skarsgard, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa.

He is also filming the British fantasy-adventure television series His Dark Materials for BBC One and HBO. Based on the novel of the same name by Sir Philip Pullman, McAvoy will be playing Lord Asriel. Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ruth Wilson are among his co-stars in the show slated to debut later this year.