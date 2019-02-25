Monday’s ‘B&B’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Sally Celebrate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 25, reveal what Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is thrilled that he managed to negotiate a deal with his father, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Less than a year ago Bill had banished Wyatt from his kingdom, but now he is being welcomed back with open arms.

Wyatt is delighted that he managed to not only advance his own career but Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) as well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, state that Wyatt will celebrate the fact that Bill agreed to resurrect Spectra Fashions.

B&B fans have seen a new side to Dollar Bill. Ever since he got rid of his sword necklace, he has been trying to right the wrongs of the past. He is now on a mission to piece his family back together. Determined to bring Wyatt back from the “dress farm,” he offered his son his job back.

Wyatt did not accept the offer straight away. He returned at a later date and made his father a counteroffer. He told Bill that he would only return if he helped to set up Spectra Fashions again. Bill was taken aback at Wyatt’s ultimatum, but when he realized how serious Wyatt was about Sally, he agreed to his terms.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill is caught off-guard by Wyatt’s request that he rebuild Spectra Fashions. pic.twitter.com/KpJSyDvugt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 22, 2019

Wyatt will, therefore, return to Spencer Publications. He has always challenged his father in the past, and we can probably expect him to do the same in the future. Bill will have at least one of his sons back in the family business. Bill knows that it will take a lot for Liam to return, but at least he now has Wyatt in his corner.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Wyatt will celebrate his successful negotiation. He will be excited to tell Sally the news that she will have her fashion house back. Sally may feel vindicated that Bill is making amends after he burned down the Spectra building.

But Sally and Wyatt’s joy at having her family’s company back may be short-lived. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Sally asking Dollar Bill, “Are you prepared to start up Spectra Fashions?” Bill answers the redhead with a firm “no.”

Find out why Bill has changed his mind about starting up Spectra Fashions and whether he has some terms and conditions of his own. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.