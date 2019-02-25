Demi Rose Busts Out Of Lace Bra In Daring Outfit On Instagram

Demi Rose is clearly enjoying her life back in London, and she wants all of her fans to know it.

The social media star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy new picture of herself in a very risque outfit while sipping on a delicious-looking cocktail. Demi rocked a sheer black bra, which could be seen through her plunging black dress as she leaned on the bar table and showed off some serious skin. However, her busty assets were not the only thing on full display: the model’s dress also featured a huge leg slit, with her long and toned pins also making an appearance. The pretty ensemble also head three-quarter sleeves and a strap that cinched at the waist, which accentuated her world-famous curves and hourglass figure even further.

In the photo, Demi sat on a bar stool with her legs crossed, while she held a margarita glass with one hand, bringing the other to her chin. She gazed seductively at the camera as she put on a slight pout, and donned a full face of makeup that included some dark eye liner and mascara and a nude lip gloss shade, as well as some contour and highlight tricks that helped frame her perfect cheekbones. Her signature long brown locks were mainly swept to one side, and her chic black handbag sat on the table next to her.

According to her geotag location and photo caption, Demi spent her Sunday in the hip London neighborhood of Shoreditch, capping off an epic week with a cocktail. A few days ago, she attended the 2019 Brit Awards, and turned heads on the red carpet with her skin-tight glamorous gown that had a deep neckline, putting her ample cleavage on full display – as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She then swapped looks for a slightly racier choice, consisting of a much shorter and tighter latex dress, to attend an after party with a friend.

Demi, who first rose to prominence after being romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, has previously talked about how she balances her busy schedule with a strict fitness and diet regime.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know.”

“The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” she added.