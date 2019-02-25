Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Celebrates 4th Birthday With Muppets Cake

On February 27, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s first-born son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, will turn 4-years-old. Since the little boy’s birthday falls on a Wednesday this year, his parents threw him an awesome birthday party over the weekend — complete with a cake featuring some of his favorite movie characters.

The country singer and the former NHL player, who have been married for eight years, have been very busy these first few weeks of 2019.

In mid-January, they adopted their third dog, an adorable German Shepherd that Isaiah “affectionately” named Zero, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Then, on January 21, Underwood gave birth to the couple’s second child, son Jacob Bryan Fisher.

And then it was time for Isaiah’s fourth birthday celebration.

So far, neither 35-year-old Underwood nor 38-year-old Fisher have shared any photos of themselves or their son at his birthday bash, but the “Cry Pretty” singer did post three photos on Instagram of the amazing cake Ivey Childers created for Isaiah’s party.

Childers, of Brentwood, Tennessee’s Ivey Cake, designed an outstanding, colorful, 3D cake based on the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted, which Underwood said is Isaiah’s “favorite movie right now.”

The confection featured a blue-frosted sheet cake at the base. “Happy Birthday Isaiah” was written on it.

The next level up was shaped like the number four. It had cream-colored frosting and edible likenesses of Missy Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, the Swedish Chef, Animal, Rowlf, and other beloved Muppets on it.

The top tier of the cake was a full-sized version of Kermit the Frog’s doppelganger, Constantine. The evil Russian frog is lying on his stomach, with his feet in the air and one of his hands pointing to his ugly mole. He is wearing a party hat with the number four on it.

The splendid cake had absolutely perfect details, and Underwood revealed that “it tasted as delicious as it looked.”

Hopefully, Isaiah appreciated all of the effort that went into making the special cake for his birthday.

Meanwhile, Underwood was recently nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. She’ll find out if she won on Sunday, April 7, during a ceremony that will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On May 1, she will kick off the “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tour will keep the mom-of-two on the road until the end of October.