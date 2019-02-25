Bradley Cooper & Girlfriend Irina Shayk Ready For Baby No. 2, Per ‘HL’

Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk may have big plans once awards season is over. The couple are said to be planning another baby.

According to Hollywood Life, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk already share one child together, daughter Lea, 2, but another mini Cooper could be on the way very soon.

“Bradley has been telling people that he and Irina would like to have another baby soon,” our source told us. “He constantly is bringing up his daughter in conversations with people, often showing off photos of her. Bradley is obsessed with his daughter and absolutely loves being a dad. He’s very hands on. He respects the fact that Irina likes to support him from afar and not be so in the spotlight like he is right now,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to say that Bradley put his heart and soul into filming and directing A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga that he wanted to really focus on the film and then awards season before trying to add another member to his family.

The insider also dishes that Cooper is more than ready to be a dad again, and that he and Shayk really emphasis trying to keep their little girl out of the spotlight.

The news of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk wanting another baby may come as surprise to some fans, who have been shipping the actor and his co-star, Lady Gaga, hard in hopes that there may be a spark between them, and that they’ll eventually end up together.

A source tells the outlet that Cooper and Gaga find it funny that fans are pushing so hard for them to get together, especially now that Gaga has ended her engagement to Christian Carino. However, the pair reportedly expected the fans to react in that way as their on-screen chemistry is off the charts.

Since Bradley Cooper has now made his directorial debut, perhaps he’ll think of Lady Gaga again in the future, meaning that fans could see them on the big screen together again.

As many fans will remember, Bradley also had very good chemistry with actress Jennifer Lawrence during their first film together, Silver Linings Playbook, and the two have since starred in four movies together, including Joy, Serena, and American Hustle, leaving hope that Cooper and Gaga could reunite again in the future.

It looks like only time will tell if Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk decide to have baby number two, or maybe even walk down the aisle together, but for now it looks like the couple are going to take some time for themselves as awards season wraps up.