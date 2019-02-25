Lady Gaga Wins The Oscar For Best Original Song

Lady Gaga is officially an Oscar winner. The singer and actress took home an Academy Award for Best Song with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt for the song, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born.

According to Mashable, Lady Gaga not only rocked the house with Bradley Cooper for a performance of “Shallow,” but just moments later she earned her very first Oscar for the song.

During her acceptance speech, the singer made it very clear that she was not in the business in order to win awards but to put in hard work and create something beautiful.

Gaga encouraged everyone watching to not give up on their dreams and to be willing to work hard despite getting knocked down and beaten up and rejected.

“I worked hard for a long time and it’s not about winning, but what’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”

As many fans will remember, Gaga was nominated for an Oscar back in 2016 in the same category for the song, “Til It Happens to You,” for the documentary The Hunting Ground. However, she didn’t take home the golden statue that night but more than made up for it with her big win on Sunday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just before her big win, Lady Gaga took the stage with her co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, to sing “Shallow,” and set the internet on fire with the intimate performance.

The pair weren’t introduced, but fans watched as the lights dimmed, and a piano and microphones rolled out onto the stage. The duo then made their way from their seats in the audience, hands clasped, and walked up to the stage to begin to sing their hit song.

The couple stared deeply into each other’s eyes as they connected and belted out the words to the tune, which has become one of the biggest hits of the year, getting a ton of media attention and radio play following the success of the movie.

People Magazine previously reported on Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry, with the singer revealing that they shared an instant bond upon meeting.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together,” Gaga revealed.

In addition, Bradley Cooper has also gushed over Lady Gaga, revealing that while A Star Is Born was an amazing experience, it will be his relationship with his co-star that he’ll take away from the film.