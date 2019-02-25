Selma Blair Looks Elegant At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party After Her MS Diagnosis

Blair attended the party with the aid of a cane to assist her movement.

Actor Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and she is showing that she is stronger than her disease in a multicolored gown with pale mauve cape. But for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Blair appeared with a new accessory that she’s adopted as a result of her MS diagnosis: a cane.

Page Six says that the actor has received an overwhelming amount of support on social media as she looked regal and poised despite the disease and the need for the cane. Fans talked about their own autoimmune struggles and applauded Blair’s bravery to get all glammed up despite the often painful neurological disorder.

Last month, Blair shared an honest statement with her fans about her condition and her prognosis, saying that going out in public has become more difficult as there is a serious anxiety component.

“There is a truth with neurodegenerative brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times. Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price. My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a godsend and appreciated. People write me asking how I do it. I do my best.”

Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. ❤️ https://t.co/Y5gtDTh20A pic.twitter.com/HfTBxnGfWL — E! News (@enews) February 25, 2019

People Magazine says that her new cane is emblazoned with her monogram, and was created and purchased for the occasion to aid her movement and help her shift her weight more easily. She reached out on Instagram to all of those who made the custom cane for the black-tie event.

“I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels.”

Blair wants her fans to know that her smiles are still genuine, but her condition is a struggle as she has trouble sleeping at night and staying awake during the day. The actor explains that when she went public with her diagnosis, she was in the middle of a flare up she called an “exacerbation,” but she added that she loves her job and has understanding producers at Netflix, who have been patient and understanding of her condition.

Blair is also a mother to a 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, who she shares with her ex, musician Ahmet Zappa.

The last year has been even more difficult for Blair with the disclosure of her own “me too” crisis, says The Inquisitr. Blair came forward with fellow actor Rachel McAdams to share stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted by director James Toback. The two women spoke at length to Vanity Fair about overcoming their harrowing experiences.