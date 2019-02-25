Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Oscar Performance Fuels Dating Rumors

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stemmed up the Oscars with their performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. The pair immediately fueled the rumors that have already been running wild about them, making many fans wonder if there is some sort of romance going on between the co-stars.

According to Cosmopolitan, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform “Shallow,” the song that fans have been singing for months now, as they can’t escape it on the radio.

During the performance, fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between Gaga and Cooper, which included the way they stared into each other’s eyes, snuggled up close together, and sang their hearts out as if no one else was in the room with them.

The co-stars didn’t even get an introduction. Instead, the music started and the crew at the Academy Awards rolled out a piano and two microphones and dimmed the lights. Bradley and Lady Gaga, who were still seated at the time, emerged from their seats in the crowd holding hands and walked up the stairs to the stage together.

Cooper took his place at the microphone next to the piano, and instead of sitting, Gaga stood directly in front of him and the two didn’t break eye contact the entire time that Bradley was singing the opening lyrics to the song.

Finally, when it was Lady Gaga’s turn to sing, she moved over to sit at the piano. She began to sing her part as Bradley Cooper intently watched her do her thing. Finally, he moved his mic away from him and made his way around the piano to take a seat next to Gaga as she pounded away on the keys and belted out the lyrics.

The two then began to sing their parts together, snuggling in close to one another to share the mic. Cooper wrapped his arm around Gaga and as the two sang the final words of the song they again made an intense eye contact that had fans reeling on social media.

“And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper’s child,” one Twitter user wrote.

“No one has acted an Academy Awards song harder than Lady Gaga is right now. Give her a second Oscar and also an Emmy,” another fan tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gaga and Cooper were said to have attended an Oscars party together on Friday, where one witness told Us Weekly that they huddled up close together in a corner and were “so close, they almost seemed like a couple.”

Meanwhile, while Lady Gaga may be single after splitting with her fiance, Christian Carino, Bradley Cooper is very much spoken for as he’s dating model, Irina Shayk, whom he shares a daughter with.