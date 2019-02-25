Lady Gaga & Rami Malek Shared The Sweetest Moment At 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga and Rami Malek are were both nominated for Oscars for breakout roles in two of the year’s biggest hit films, A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody, and the awards season may have bonded them together forever.

According to Cosmopolitan, Lady Gaga was seen inside the Dolby Theater with Rami Malek as the pair shared a sweet moment together. Cameras caught the singer turned actress lending the Mr. Robot star a helping hand just before the ceremony started.

In photos, Gaga leans over to straighten Malek’s bowtie to ensure he looked as dapper as possible in his classic black tuxedo. Afterwards, the two seemingly wished each other good luck in their categories and Rami was seen leaning in to whisper in Gaga’s ear.

The outlet reveals that the pair don’t go way back. In fact, the pair shared their first adorable awards show moment during the Golden Globes. Rami was seen introducing himself to Gaga in a very sweet way.

Cameras caught Malek walking up to the singer/actress during a commercial break and extending his hand for her to shake as he introduced himself to the Gaga. He even leaned over and bowed to her following their brief conversation, warming fans’ hearts.

Both Lady Gaga and Rami Malek gave amazing performances this year. Malek got to portray a real-life rock star as he took on the role of Freddie Mercury in the singer’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Meanwhile, Gaga got to show off her acting and singing chops during her first film role in A Star Is Born alongside actor Bradley Cooper, who also directed the film.

In the movie, Gaga portrayed the role of Ally, a shy songwriter who meets a famous musician and falls in love with him as her career begins to skyrocket. Their love and careers are put through the ringer as Ally deals with love and loss in a heartbreaking way.

Of course, Gaga isn’t new to acting. She actually won a Golden Globe for her role as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. Not to mention she’s used to the spotlight due to her illustrious music career. She’s done it all from sell out stadiums to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and has many Grammy Awards to prove it.

On Sunday she took also the stage at the Oscars to sing the song “Shallow,” which she wrote for A Star Is Born and sang with Bradley Cooper.