Sofia Richie Shows Off Sexy Figure In Nothing But Bra & Underwear

Sofia Richie revealed her mood as she geared up to watch the 2019 Oscars by posting a racy photo to social media.

On Sunday night, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but her bra and underwear, and her fans loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, Richie is seen laying in what appears to be a bathtub sporting a black Victoria’s Secret bra and underwear set. She also has a robe on but pushes it over her shoulders and behind her back to showcase her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Sofia has a sultry look on her face as she stares into the camera, and dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and glossy lips. Her caramel-colored hair is parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall behind her as she lies in the tub with her right arm above her head.

Richie completes her look by donning a cross necklace around her neck and two bracelets on her left hand. In the caption, Sofia reveals that photo captures her mood as she readies to watch the 2019 Academy Awards, possibly with her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently opened about why she chooses to keep her romance with Scott Disick private, revealing that she doesn’t need to post photos or make tons of public appearances with Scott in order to have a successful relationship.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship. It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my private life,” Richie recently revealed.

Sofia’s intent to keep her romance with Scott under wraps and simply just for them, could be the reason why Richie won’t be appearing on Disick’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Inquisitr reports that it seems that despite being from a famous family, and modeling in the public eye, Sofia doesn’t want all of her private life to become public. She simply wants to be with Scott and not have to worry about what other people think or say about their relationship.

When recently asked if she would ever consider making an appearance on KUWTK, Sofia stated, “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she said.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.