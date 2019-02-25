Michael Buble Blown Away As Novice Singer Crashes His Concert

Michael Buble is known for inviting random audience members to sing during his concerts.

Canadian singer Michael Buble sung to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden this past Wednesday, but his audience members ended up seeing more than one amazing performer that night.

During the concert, Buble handed over the microphone to a young girl and gave her the chance of a lifetime. In a moment that no one expected, audience member Erin Bellucci was given the reigns and an opportunity to sing her favorite song, the Etta James classic, “At Last.”

Before Erin began to sing, Buble reminded his audience to be kind.

PopSugar reports that the singer told his audience “don’t be terrible judges” before encouraging them to channel their inner Blake Shelton as opposed to their inner Simon Cowell.

The amateur performer had only managed to belt out a few flawless bars from the song before the audience went into a frenzy, applauding and cheering her to continue. The impromptu performance was caught on camera by her friend who helped in instigating the unplanned serenade during a brief conversation with Buble while he was onstage. The video was later posted to Bellucci’s Facebook page where it has received just shy of 80,000 views since Wednesday.

Watching the video, it’s easy to see how impressed the veteran singer was with Erin’s performance, considering how nervous she was and the fact that Buble had no knowledge of her singing skills.

As the video clip panned to Michael, he could be seen smiling from ear to ear as he watches the young girl sing. At one point in time, the seasoned singer even bouncing up and down with glee when Erin skillfully mastered a series of beautifully belted notes.

After she finished, Buble praised Erin saying, “you’re the next American Idol! That was so beautiful. That was incredible — too incredible, if you ask me.”

Buble went on to remind his audience that Erin’s performance was not staged. He regularly invites fans to sing at concerts and says that the outcome is quite unpredictable.

“It’s not set up. There is real horror in this because I never know what’s going to happen. Some nights that doesn’t happen.”

On the heels of her brush with fame, Erin was interviewed by local Delaware news outlet, We-Ha.com. The 21-year-old college student told reporters that she sees what happened as a sign that she needs to put herself out there more.

In addition to the video of her performance going viral, Bellucci is getting a lot of attention. Former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was also in attendance at the concert Wednesday night and shared his own video of the show on his daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The novice singer was also mentioned in Billboard’s rehash of the concert event.