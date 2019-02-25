‘One Piece’ Chapter 935 Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 935 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda will be taking a one-week break. One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the much-awaited war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance draws near.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available on Mangastream, it was revealed that the Big Mom Pirates survived after Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire attacked the carp pulling Queen Mama Chanter. The Big Mom Pirates are unaware where Emperor Big Mom exactly is, but they feel a sense of relief knowing that she is still alive. The Big Mom Pirates are currently finding ways how they can enter the Wano Country without being noticed by Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

Once they succeed to infiltrate the Wano Country, they will be using the Vivre card to locate Emperor Big Mom and resume their plan to kill Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates. However, One Piece Wano Arc got a surprising twist. When the waves brought her to the shore of Kuri, Emperor Big Mom has lost all her memories.

As of now, the lady Yonko is under the care of Strawhat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku. They are currently riding a giant alligator that Emperor Big Mom tamed after hitting with two punches. On their way to Udon, where the Prisoner’s Mine can be found, Emperor Big Mom has easily defeated several members of the Beast Pirates.

If Emperor Big Mom won’t regain her memory, the Strawhat Pirates can convince her to help them fight Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Emperor Big Mom will undeniably be a valuable ally for the Strawhat Pirates alliance, giving them someone on their side who is on the level of Emperor Kaido. However, keeping Emperor Big Mom comes with a huge risk. If she recovers her memory and reunites with her crew, the Strawhat Pirates will be needing to deal with two pirate groups led by two of the Four Emperors of the Sea. One Piece Chapter 935 is expected to give more details regarding what the Strawhat Pirates plan to do with Emperor Big Mom.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to reveal the fate of Luffy in the Prisoner’s Mine. In One Piece Chapter 934, Luffy defended an old man who is being tortured by one of the guards. Luffy may have easily defeated the enemy, but he will surely be punished. To make things more complicated for the Strawhat Pirates captain, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague has recently arrived at the Prisoner’s Mine.