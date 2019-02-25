More Details About Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Hookup Revealed

Last weekend, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods sparked a media firestorm when it was revealed the two had hooked up. Needless to say, Khloe Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner were devastated to learn about what happened and both felt betrayed. There’s been lots of speculation about what really happened that night and many fans are wondering just how far things went. In fact, some fans even wondered if this was the first time they’d been together or if they’d been secretly seeing each other behind Khloe’s back. Now, more details are being reported about Tristan and Jordyn’s hookup.

According to The Jasmine Brand, an insider close to Jordyn has confirmed that her encounter with Tristan was a one-time thing; something she seriously regrets. Although there have been numerous reports about the two secretly seeing each other, the insider claims that is not true. “This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn. This was not going on for a while – that story out there is not true.”

But unfortunately, this one mistake has reportedly cost Jordyn greatly. Almost immediately after her fling with Tristan made headlines, she and Kylie parted ways. Several reports confirmed Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her home. After years of friendship, the two began working together on Kylie’s cosmetic line but things are quite different now.

Not only is Jordyn looking for another place to stay she’s also out of a job. “Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked. All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ highly publicized hookup last weekend. Days after the two were spotted making out at a house party, Jordyn was reportedly confronted by Khloe Kardashian. However, nothing changes what has happened. In fact, Khloe is reportedly still upset about what happened. Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram with a series of posts fans believe was in reference to Jordyn.

According to Cosmopolitan, Khloe wrote, “The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to” and “Somebody needs to hear this… that betrayal was your blessing!!!”

It has been reported that Khloe and Tristan broke up shortly before Valentine’s Day which is why he was alone that day. But the fact that he was caught making out with Jordyn was completely unexpected and she still felt betrayed. In the past, the two have been able to reconcile but fans are convinced Khloe is done with Tristan this time.