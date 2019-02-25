‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Believes Kronos Upstages Thanos As The Big Bad

Thanos who? A new Avengers: Endgame theory is suggesting that Thanos won’t be the film’s big villain and that another baddie from Marvel Comics will enter as the biggest threat in the MCU. Reddit user ak2sup has spawned the new theory which has become one of the most embraced from hundreds of Endgame theories.

“I think Endgame will take some plot points from [the Infinity Gauntlet] comic in which one of the Cosmic entity aka Kronos was also involved,” part of the theory reads. “I believe that Kronos is ultimately the big bad of Endgame, [I know] he is good guy in Comics but its MCU.”

Kronos, also written as Chronos, was first seen in Iron Man #55 in 1973. The character was originally one of Earth’s Eternals and was one of the most intelligent Marvel characters to date and his powers are paralleled to those of Odin, Zeus, and Galactus.

Ak2sup, along with many others, believes Kronos has been trapped in the Quantum Realm which is rumored to play a large part in Endgame. Since some of the remaining Avengers are set to use the Quantum Realm to time travel in their takedown of Thanos, it’s likely he is released or has some sort of interaction with Earth’s superheroes.

According to the new theory, Kronos will give the surviving Avengers the wristbands they are seen wearing in some of the leaked set photos. Through these devices, the heroes can easily navigate through time, allowing them to combat Thanos at different points in history.

After Thanos is defeated, the theory believes Kronos will rise as the new big bad of the MCU with one of it’s biggest villains out of the way. The theory cites a rumor that Doctor Strange filmed a scene with an entirely CGI character, who they are speculating is Kronos himself.

“We all kinda know that there is going to be time traveling in Endgame, Kronos is an entity who controls time, I think Avengers will travel to QR to ask Kronos for help and defeat Thanos but Kronos will give them time travelling [sic] wrist device for his own selfish reason and as The Avengers defeat Thanos, Kronos will reveal his true [intentions],” the theory continues.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.