Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Separated By Irina Shayk At 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga didn’t need a romantic partner to accompany her to the 2019 Oscars, she had her close friend and A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper.

According to Life & Style, Lady Gaga tagged along with Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk at the Oscars. The trio were seen sitting together in the front row in front of their fellow co-star, Sam Elliot, and Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Gaga sat next to the left of Shayk, who had Cooper to her right, being flanked by the Oscar nominees. All three of them donned black ensembles and laughed and smiled during the opening number and the presence of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph on stage.

As many fans already know, Gaga and her former fiance, Christian Carino, split just days before the Academy Awards after spending two years together.

According to Elle, Gaga walked the red carpet solo as she donned a black gown by Alexander McQueen. Around her neck she wore a huge 128.54 carat diamond from Tiffany & Co.

The outlet reports that the diamond has only been worn three times at major awards shows in its 142 year history, and one of those times was by Audrey Hepburn, which she donned in her Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity photos.

Marie Claire reports that when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were seen together at the Oscars fans immediately wondered why they weren’t sitting next to each other, and began to talk about why Irina Shayk was keeping them apart by sitting in the middle of them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans of A Star Is Born are convinced that Gaga and Cooper have feeling for each other, and might even be carrying on a romance in secret. Even Gaga’s new musical note tattoo had fans talking.

“IT’S GAGA on the treble clef and BCBC (Bradley Cooper) on the bass – Both sound great together, it’s called DESTINY,” one Twitter user wrote.

In addition, Us Weekly reveals that Gaga and Cooper were allegedly seen at an Oscars party together on Friday. The singer reportedly ran into her former fiance, Christian Carino, and had a brief conversation with him before retreating to a corner, where she allegedly spent the rest of the night with Bradley.

Gaga and Cooper were said to have stayed huddled up together during the party. One insider claims they were “so close, they almost seem like a couple.” Shayk was reportedly not in attendance at the party.

Neither Lady Gaga nor Bradley Cooper have spoken out about the romance rumors.