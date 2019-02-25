Stars Honored Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld At The 2019 Oscars With Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential and recognizable designers in the world of fashion, passed away in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85. While the storied designer may be gone, his influence on fashion is anything but. His presence was felt on the red carpet as stars honored the Chanel and Fendi helmsman by wearing his stunning designs on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Celebrities including Lisa Bonet, husband Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson wore clothing, jewelry, and accessories designed by the late fashion powerhouse while working the Academy Award’s red carpet on Sunday.

Jason Momoa showed up in in a pale pink velvet suit with black trim, complete with a velvet Fendi scrunchie around his wrist. His wife, Lisa Bonet, wore a coordinated Fendi gown from Lagerfeld’s final couture collection for the brand. The tea length dress was covered in sequins and floral detailing, and she finished things off with a sparkly clutch and Fendi sock booties.

“We have the honor of wearing Karl Lagerfeld, he designed Jason’s tux personally for him, and this is from his last couture collection from Fendi,”

Helen Mirren – who was wearing a gorgeous tulle Schiaparelli gown – joked during the awards that Momoa and she had coordinated their outfits, saying that both she, a “mature English woman” and Momoa, a “Hawaiian God,” can wear the same color: pink.

Stylist Jeanne Yang said that she also nabbed a second Fendi suit for Momoa to wear at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Tessa Thompson wore a stunning black strapless dress by Chanel from their Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture show. The dress has a series of gold beaded bands around the legs, waist, and bust of the dress, the embroidery of which took over 225 hours of hand-beading to complete. She finished her look off with Chanel yellow sapphire and diamond earrings and an 18-karat ring from the Chanel Fine Jewelry L’Esprit du Lion collection.

But this year’s red carpet isn’t the only place where the late designer was honored. At Chanel’s 11th annual pre-Oscar’s dinner on Saturday, where Margot Robbie, Miley Cyrus, and Robin Wright all showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel to the toned-down affair.

The party was more somber than it has been in order to reflect the mood after losing Lagerfeld. In the past, the fete has featured mariachi bands and other over-the-top celebrations.

During the party, Cyrus reminisced about working with the designer.

“I was wearing this jacket and he had put it on there; I had never taken it off before and I wore it going into the store and coming here tonight so this just feels full circle, and feels like an honor.”