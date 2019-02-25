Olivia Colman Takes Home Oscar For Best Actress

Olivia Colman has won her first Academy Award. It’s a surprise victory for the British actress who beat out veteran actress Glenn Close and pop icon Lady Gaga to clinch the win. Yalitzia Aparicia of Roma and Melissa McCarthy of Can You Ever Forgive Me were also nominated in the category.

Colman won for her critically acclaimed performance in The Favourite in which she plays a manic Queen Anne with two women, played by Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, vying to be the center of her attention.

Colman seemed genuinely flabbergasted by her win and found it difficult to compose herself thanking her fellow nominees and addressing the fact that Close was the favorite to take home the trophy.

As the Guardian notes, Colman had already racked up a couple of wins already this Oscars season. She won the best actress in a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes, and best actress at the Baftas, the British version of The Academy Awards, in February.