Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Bring Clear Bags To Her Concerts After Manchester Attack

Grande and her team want to take precautions after 22 people were killed at one of her concerts in 2017.

Ariana Grande and her team don’t want to take any chances during her upcoming tour. The pop singer posted a new photo to Instagram where she models an all-pink outfit — with a clear fanny pack. In the caption, Grande explains that those who have bought tickets for any upcoming tour dates will receive an e-mail that encourages them to bring a clear, see-through bag to her concert for security purposes. While Grande will offer the clear bag she’s wearing in the picture as an item available for purchase on her website, she says most clear bags will do.

“We’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict,” Grande wrote.

“They’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it!”

While in the past this security measure might have seemed like they were going overboard, the precaution now makes total sense following the terrorist attack that occurred at one of her concerts. Tragically, 22 concert-goers lost their lives when a terrorist detonated a bomb at the end of her concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017. Grande had already finished her performance and had left the stage when the explosion occurred, but was still understandably traumatized by the ordeal. According to Glamour, Grande has spoken about trying to heal mentally after going through the tragedy.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said.

“I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. When I started to take care of myself more, then came balance, and freedom, and joy. It poured out into the music.”

Grande has certainly done her best to honor the victims of the attack. One song on her album Sweetener, entitled “Get Well Soon,” details her recovery process. There is a long silence at the end of the song, stretching the track to exactly five minutes and 22 seconds to honor the date of the tragedy. She also has a tattoo of a worker bee, which is a symbol for Manchester. In addition, Grande visited with injured survivors in the hospital as well as organized a benefit concert in Manchester that raised money for the victims and their families.