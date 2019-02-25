‘Avengers’ Theory Suggests Each Original Hero Is Represented By An Infinity Stone

A new theory regarding everyone’s favorite superheroes has lots of Marvel fans considering how they look at the famous franchise. Screen Rant is suggesting that each of the Infinity Stones represents one of the six original superheroes. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow were the original characters who starred in the first Avengers film, and ironically some of the only surviving superheroes after Thanos’s snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Tesseract’s (Space Stone) appearance in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger was the first time an Infinity Stone was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Loki’s scepter (Mind Stone) was the second to show up in The Avengers in 2012, followed by the Aether (Reality Stone) in Thor: The Dark World. Guardians of the Galaxy debuted the Orb (Power Stone) in 2014 before the Eye of Agamotto (Time Stone) showed up in Doctor Strange. The last stone to make its appearance was the Soul Stone in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Screen Rant’s new theory, Tony Stark is represented by the Mind Stone for his intellect, Bruce Banner is the Power Stone based on his strength as the Hulk, Steve Rogers is represented by the Time Stone since he is out of his own time, Natasha Romanoff is the Reality Stone since she is rooted in reality, Hawkeye is the Soul Stone for being the literal soul of the Avengers and Thor is represented by the Space Stone for being from Asgard.

Some of the associations are a bit of a stretch, and some fans have been disappointed with the pairing of Hawkeye with the Soul Stone. Clint Barton has long been the black sheep of the Avengers since his talent is being a professional archer. However, it’s been rumored that Hawkeye (who will take on the persona of Ronin) will be the MVP of Endgame.

How this could be intertwined in Endgame remains to be seen. Perhaps each of the original Avengers aids in stopping Thanos from gaining that particular stone after the travel back in time.

'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Claims Collecting Infinity Stones Is Unnecessary: https://t.co/0XbidlTWVG — Inverse (@inversedotcom) February 22, 2019

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.