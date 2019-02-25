‘Pose’ Star Billy Porter Steps Out In Gender-Fluid Gown To Oscars

FX series Pose star Billy Porter made gender-fluid history by wearing a floor-length black velvet gown by New York-based designer Christian Siriano to the 91st Academy Awards. Harper’s Bazaar reports that the 49-year-old celebrity was on hand to host Academy Award coverage from the red carpet for ABC Sunday night.

Porter, who is known as a proponent of gender-fluid fashion both in his movies and in real life, additionally saw a lot of red carpet action recently, according to THR. For instance, the ever-saucy Porter made a showing at New York Fashion Week’s official men’s show where he functioned as ambassador for the event during the first week of February.

The Tony Award-winning singer reportedly modeled over 20 edgy styles. Porter later uploaded one of his lewks to Instagram that featured a pearl bib, pearl-encrusted sunglasses and chunky, dangling earrings. Fans of the dripping ensemble showed their appreciation in the comments. One follower gushed that they were “living for the shades,” while another exclaimed, “I need a pearl bib in my life!”

Billy Porter turned heads in the eye-catching ensemble and cut quite the figure on the red carpet. Porter additionally mixed up the couture he wore to the Oscars with a bolero jacket worn over the gown. The jacket featured black silk lapels and ruffled cuffs that peeked out from the end of the sleeves. The gown’s design featured a puffed up ball skirt and train that trailed behind him as he sashayed for the crowd’s watchful eyes.

The American Horror Story: Apocalypse star made sure he shared a snap of his most fetching pose with his fashion-conscious fans on Instagram. The general consensus among his followers was that it was a huge understatement to say that he positively slayed with his glorious sartorial choice. One fan said the image had them “gagging for days,” while another chimed in and said “YOU KILT THIS.”

According to CNN, Billy Porter said to Vogue that his “goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up.” Additionally, the actor said “he always wanted to wear a dress.” Porter spoke out on the fashion choice saying, “We wanted to play between the masculine and the feminine.”

“This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress,” he added.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Billy Porter’s look may have challenged the restrained dress code advocated by the Academy Awards, but it seems as if they were making an exception for the pop singer and actor. Also, the designer was a fitting choice by Porter because Christian Siriano is known to support different sizes and “gender inclusivity” in both his fashion design and runway models.

Billy Porter has sported dresses in the past, as evidenced by the golden yellow Calvin Klein frock with ruffled hem that he draped across his body at the American Film Institute luncheon in January. The Anastasia voice actor additionally paired the dress with a matching Dolce and Gabbana jacket and other designer pieces he lists on the Instagram post.