Melissa McCarthy & Richard E. Grant Have Breakfast Together Ahead Of Oscars

If you’ve ever wondered what Oscar-nominated stars do the morning of the Academy Awards ceremony, you just might be surprised at the answer. Melissa McCarthy revealed how she started her day during a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!

The 48-year-old star of Can You Ever Forgive Me? began her day by having breakfast with her family. While that may seem like a pretty normal thing to do on a Sunday morning, not everyone gets to have their first meal of the day prepared by noted actor Richard E. Grant.

McCarthy said that her co-star showed up at her house at 10 a.m. and proceeded to cook eggs for everyone at her home, including her husband, Ben Falcone; daughters Vivian, 11, and Georgette, 8; parents, Sandra and Michael; and her mother and father’s friend, Bernie.

“He made everyone breakfast, and then went on the trampoline and was doing, like, perfect straddles with my kids,” explained the Mike & Molly alum.

“And, by the way, they were the best eggs I’ve ever had. It was so irritating — they were so delicious!”

Grant shared a video of himself jumping barefoot on McCarthy’s backyard trampoline on Instagram. The 61-year-old star can be seen doing amazing splits in the air, and his leading lady can be heard in the background saying, “Oh my God. Yay!”

Marielle Heller, the 39-year-old director of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, was interviewed on E! by Seacrest alongside McCarthy and described just how close her lead actors got during the film’s shoot.

“They became really, truly good friends… Richard would come to set on days he wasn’t even filming and take her to lunch,” she said, adding that their “lovefest” was “so great” and everything that a director hopes for when bringing two strangers together on film.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is up for three Oscars at tonight’s ceremony: Actor in a Supporting Role (Grant), Actress in a Leading Role (McCarthy), and Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

