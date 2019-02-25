Buxom Addition Elle Model Ashley Graham Rocks Bra, Panties & Lace Lingerie In Sensual Instagram Video

American plus-size model Ashley Graham has been making waves ever since she first set foot in the beauty business, making a reputation for herself along the way. Bold, beautiful, intelligent, and dedicated, Ashley Graham has been cultivating not only a significant fan base on Instagram, but also a number of enticing business ventures. Now collaborating with retail clothier Addition Elle on a lingerie line, one which she is quite keen to model for her amorous audience, Ashley recently showed the world exactly why she’s become a top name in the business with a sensual advertising campaign.

In this brief bit of footage — blending full-color and black and white — Ashley channels a sultry energy as she shows off a variety of sexy offerings produced by the fashion clash of the two brands. Ashley’s hair is damp with perspiration, frequently tossed about her face and her shoulders with erotic abandon. Her plump lips are painted an inviting crimson, and a sheen of sweat can be seen gracing her face, shoulders, and chest.

In the earlier portions of the clip, the buxom body-positive model can be seen rocking a pink bra and panties set with black lace embellishments and structure. Ashley’s ample cleavage is pushed into prominence by the bra, and the boudoir aesthetic is further emphasized as she runs her hands through her hair and reclines in various suggestive poses. A pitch black silk teddy finds its way to the forefront, wrapping itself around her curvaceous figure, before giving way to a clingy black one-piece that showcases Ashley Graham’s toned thighs and hourglass silhouette.

In the caption of the photo, Ashley teases that she may forgo the underwear entirely when she hits the Oscars for this evening’s celebrations. Closing by offering up a shout-out for the deep collaboration between her personal lingerie brand and that of Addition Elle, the brunette bombshell sold the line with gusto.

It seems that her numerous fans and followers also appreciated the heads up, showering Ashley’s post with over 40,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments in record time.

“What a smoking hot woman you are,” one user wrote. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Please never change. You’re a great role model for my 2 girls,” followed by a soft heart emoji.

Ashley Graham made headlines most recently for having been named amongst the “best dressed” attendees at the Oscars 2019 red carpet event, per The Telegraph. This news certainly isn’t too surprising to her long-time devotees, and they simply can’t wait to see what glamorous, sexy look she will share with them next.